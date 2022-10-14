Class C softball: Yutan/Mead keeps eyes on target, win three straight to claim title

HASTINGS — Yutan/Mead head coach Ryan Glatter asked senior Shaylynn Campbell the biggest question of her high school career early Friday.

Campbell answered it in the circle and helped No. 1 Yutan/Mead capture the Class C state softball championship at the Bill Smith Complex.

“This morning (Glatter) came up to me and said, 'Are you good to pitch all three games today?'” Campbell said. “I said, 'I'm going to pitch all three games today and we are going to win this whole thing.' We've been working too hard at this to go down as we did (Thursday).”

The Patriots rebounded after a Thursday night loss to No. 2 Hastings St. Cecilia, defeating No. 3 Bishop Neumann 12-0 to face Hastings SC for the title. Needing to win twice, Yutan/Mead defeated the Hawkettes 9-5 in the first game, then 13-1 in the winner-take-all second game.

Hastings SC forced the Patriots to win three Friday after defeating the Patriots 6-5 on Thursday.

“When (Hastings SC) beat us …, I looked into these guys' eyes, and they knew exactly what they had to do,” Glatter said. “I had no doubt. I sent my wife a text and all of my family a text that said, 'Settle in for three (games).' I could just see it in their eyes.”

After the opening victory over Hastings SC, Yutan/Mead put together a 12-run inning that included six home runs to put it away for good.

“It was really cool because we see it happen all the time,” Campbell said. “At the beginning of the tournament, we weren't producing like we should have been. This game was when we really produced like we were supposed to be doing.”

Yutan/Mead finished runner-up in 2021. This is the first state title for the softball co-op since 2008.

“This is something I've dreamed about as a little girl,” Campbell said. “I've always done it for my mom and I did it for her. This is for her, and I'm glad I finally got to do that for her. She didn't have the same opportunities that I've gotten, and I finally did it.”

Laycee Josoff led off Yutan/Mead's home-run barrage with a solo shot, followed by an Ella Watts' long ball. Campbell reached on an error, and the Patriots hit back-to-back home runs a second time in the inning off the bats of Maycee Hays and Sophia Brennan.

After batting around the order, Josoff struck again with a grand slam. Mays capped the rally with her second solo shot of the inning.

Hastings SC grabbed an early 3-1 lead after three innings in the first championship game, but another big inning for the Patriots helped force a second game.