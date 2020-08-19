Class C softball preview: Players, teams and storylines to watch

Bishop Neumann (8): The Cavaliers were very young last year, and will be in the mix in 2020. Junior Mary Chvatal was an all-state performer last year.

3 storylines to watch

A new postseason format: To the delight of many coaches, Class C finally adopted the Class B district/subdistrict format. Ten subdistrict winners and the top six non-subdistrict winners in the wild-card standings will meet and play for the eight available state spots. For years, Class C has seen several unbalanced district sites, leaving many great teams at home during state. That won't be the case anymore.

An open field: Everyone in Class A is chasing Papillion-La Vista, and everyone in Class B is chasing Omaha Skutt. There doesn't appear to be a solo chasee in Class C. Guardian Angels CC, Fairbury, Malcolm, Auburn and Bishop Neumann each have the ingredients for a big run.

Going for two: Fairbury won its first state title last year behind a loaded lineup and the pitching of Jami Mans. The Lady Jeffs must replace a lot of run production, but having Mans back will keep them in contention. Infielder Ellie Ohlde also will help lead the way offensively.

3 notable tournaments