Class C softball preview: Players, teams and storylines to watch

This year's high school softball season has no shortage of great players, teams and storylines. We looked at Class A on Monday and Class B on Tuesday. Now we turn to Class C.
Players to watch
Jami Mans, Fairbury, jr.: Can impact games at the plate (.407 last year) and in the circle (2.89 ERA).
Erin Franzluebbers, Guardian Angels CC, sr.: All-stater struck out 36 batters at state last year and finished 14-3 with a 2.30 ERA.
Morgan Semm, Centura-Central Valley, sr.: The Drake recruit was limited by injury last year, but still managed to hit .571 with 27 RBIs and 14 steals.
Kylie Allen, Auburn, sr.: One of the state's top two-way players, the multi-year all-stater hit .481 with 20 homers and 56 RBIs in 2019.
Kynlee Marquez, Southern Valley/Alma, sr.: First-team all-stater and South Dakota recruit hit .602 with 60 RBIs and owned a 2.18 ERA in the circle in 2019.
Kylee Bruning, Arlington, sr.: A standout defender behind the plate, she hit .466 with 28 RBIs as a junior.
Daylee Dey, Centennial, sr.: The second-team all-stater hit .426 and is a workhorse in the circle, too.
Mary Chvatal, Bishop Neumann, jr.: Shortstop hit .448 last year and added 15 RBIs and 30 stolen bases.
Taryn Wagner, Central City, sr.: The Sioux Falls commit hit .520 and drove in 41 RBIs as a junior.
Brenna Rief, Guardian Angels CC, sr.: All-stater hit .461 last year and has a lot of range in CF.
Jenna Schinstock, Guardian Angels CC, sr.: The all-state catcher didn't allow a steal in 2019.
Shay Butler, Hastings SC, jr.: The standout catcher hit .505 with 49 RBIs last year.
3 teams returning a lot of experience
Guardian Angels Central Catholic (7 returning starters): Last year's state runner-up is primed for a big season. The Bluejays return three all-staters, including one of the state's top pitchers.
Hastings St. Cecilia (8): The Hawkettes must replace Natalie Kissinger in the circle, but the offense is loaded with hitters. It's led by Shaye Butler and Bailey Kissinger.
Bishop Neumann (8): The Cavaliers were very young last year, and will be in the mix in 2020. Junior Mary Chvatal was an all-state performer last year.
3 storylines to watch
A new postseason format: To the delight of many coaches, Class C finally adopted the Class B district/subdistrict format. Ten subdistrict winners and the top six non-subdistrict winners in the wild-card standings will meet and play for the eight available state spots. For years, Class C has seen several unbalanced district sites, leaving many great teams at home during state. That won't be the case anymore.
An open field: Everyone in Class A is chasing Papillion-La Vista, and everyone in Class B is chasing Omaha Skutt. There doesn't appear to be a solo chasee in Class C. Guardian Angels CC, Fairbury, Malcolm, Auburn and Bishop Neumann each have the ingredients for a big run.
Going for two: Fairbury won its first state title last year behind a loaded lineup and the pitching of Jami Mans. The Lady Jeffs must replace a lot of run production, but having Mans back will keep them in contention. Infielder Ellie Ohlde also will help lead the way offensively.
3 notable tournaments
Guardian Angels CC Invitational (Aug. 29): Notable teams—Bishop Neumann, Guardian Angels CC, Tekamah-Herman, West Point-Beemer.
Fairbury Invitational (Sept. 5): Notable teams—Centennial, Fairbury, Fillmore Central/EM, Hastings SC, Milford.
Yutan Invitational (Oct. 3): Notable teams—Auburn, Centennial, Malcolm, Tekamah-Herman, Yutan/Mead.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!