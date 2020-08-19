You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class C softball preview: Players, teams and storylines to watch
View Comments

Class C softball preview: Players, teams and storylines to watch

{{featured_button_text}}
State Softball Finals, 10.18

Fairbury pitcher Jami Mans delivers to the plate against Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the seventh inning on during the Class C state softball finals at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings in 2019.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

This year's high school softball season has no shortage of great players, teams and storylines. We looked at Class A on Monday and Class B on Tuesday. Now we turn to Class C.

Players to watch

Jami Mans, Fairbury, jr.: Can impact games at the plate (.407 last year) and in the circle (2.89 ERA).

Erin Franzluebbers, Guardian Angels CC, sr.: All-stater struck out 36 batters at state last year and finished 14-3 with a 2.30 ERA.

Morgan Semm, Centura-Central Valley, sr.: The Drake recruit was limited by injury last year, but still managed to hit .571 with 27 RBIs and 14 steals.

Kylie Allen, Auburn, sr.: One of the state's top two-way players, the multi-year all-stater hit .481 with 20 homers and 56 RBIs in 2019.

Kynlee Marquez, Southern Valley/Alma, sr.: First-team all-stater and South Dakota recruit hit .602 with 60 RBIs and owned a 2.18 ERA in the circle in 2019.

Kylee Bruning, Arlington, sr.: A standout defender behind the plate, she hit .466 with 28 RBIs as a junior.

Daylee Dey, Centennial, sr.: The second-team all-stater hit .426 and is a workhorse in the circle, too.

Mary Chvatal, Bishop Neumann, jr.: Shortstop hit .448 last year and added 15 RBIs and 30 stolen bases.

Taryn Wagner, Central City, sr.: The Sioux Falls commit hit .520 and drove in 41 RBIs as a junior.

Brenna Rief, Guardian Angels CC, sr.: All-stater hit .461 last year and has a lot of range in CF.

Jenna Schinstock, Guardian Angels CC, sr.: The all-state catcher didn't allow a steal in 2019.

Shay Butler, Hastings SC, jr.: The standout catcher hit .505 with 49 RBIs last year.

3 teams returning a lot of experience

Guardian Angels Central Catholic (7 returning starters): Last year's state runner-up is primed for a big season. The Bluejays return three all-staters, including one of the state's top pitchers.

Hastings St. Cecilia (8): The Hawkettes must replace Natalie Kissinger in the circle, but the offense is loaded with hitters. It's led by Shaye Butler and Bailey Kissinger.

Bishop Neumann (8): The Cavaliers were very young last year, and will be in the mix in 2020. Junior Mary Chvatal was an all-state performer last year.

3 storylines to watch

A new postseason format: To the delight of many coaches, Class C finally adopted the Class B district/subdistrict format. Ten subdistrict winners and the top six non-subdistrict winners in the wild-card standings will meet and play for the eight available state spots. For years, Class C has seen several unbalanced district sites, leaving many great teams at home during state. That won't be the case anymore. 

An open field: Everyone in Class A is chasing Papillion-La Vista, and everyone in Class B is chasing Omaha Skutt. There doesn't appear to be a solo chasee in Class C. Guardian Angels CC, Fairbury, Malcolm, Auburn and Bishop Neumann each have the ingredients for a big run.

Going for two: Fairbury won its first state title last year behind a loaded lineup and the pitching of Jami Mans. The Lady Jeffs must replace a lot of run production, but having Mans back will keep them in contention. Infielder Ellie Ohlde also will help lead the way offensively.

3 notable tournaments

Guardian Angels CC Invitational (Aug. 29): Notable teams—Bishop Neumann, Guardian Angels CC, Tekamah-Herman, West Point-Beemer.

Fairbury Invitational (Sept. 5): Notable teams—Centennial, Fairbury, Fillmore Central/EM, Hastings SC, Milford.

Yutan Invitational (Oct. 3): Notable teams—Auburn, Centennial, Malcolm, Tekamah-Herman, Yutan/Mead.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News