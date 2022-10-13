Class C softball: Head hits a pair of three-run homers to lift Hastings SC into final

There are three teams still standing in the Class C state softball tournament: Yutan/Mead, Bishop Neumann and Hastings SC. One will hoist a state trophy Friday at the Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.

Hastings SC in the driver's seat to win the tournament after fending off Yutan/Mead 6-5 to reach the state final. That means the winner of Friday morning's Yutan/Mead vs. Bishop Neumann game must beat the Bluehawks twice later in the day.

Hastings SC had to shake off a 5-0 deficit after two innings to beat the Patriots. Enter Jordan Head.

Head hit a pair of three-run home runs to make up the deficit by herself, one in the third and one in the fifth inning.

The first blast was hit to dead center field, and the second went to left-center off the bat of the left-handed Head.

That may not even have been the craziest game of the day in Class C. That distinction goes to Central City, which beat NEN 17-15 in a wild elimination game.

Down 15-10, Central City racked up seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull ahead. Karlee Seitz had four RBIs for the Bison.