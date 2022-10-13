 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class C softball: Bishop Neumann moves on; Malcolm eliminated

  • Updated
  • 0

No. 5 Malcolm scored eight runs in the second inning to down No. 8 Milford 12-4 in a Class C state softball tournament elimination game Thursday in Hastings.

Ava Helms punctuated the Clippers' rally with a two-run home run. Emma Brown, Jessica Sandell and Alanea Babb had run-scoring hits.

Bishop Neumann ousted Malcolm in an elimination game, 7-6. Aubrey Sylliaasen had the walk-off hit to advance the Cavaliers.

In the other morning game in Class C, No. 7 NEN rolled past No. 10 Polk County, 12-4. Paige Schuster, Lillie Timm and Camryn Miller each hit doubles.

NEN (24-9) will play Central City at 2 p.m. Polk County ends its season at 25-12.

Check back for updates to this story

