Class C roundup: Here's what happened in the opening round

Ava Steinke and Caleigh Botsch both homered to lead No. 4-ranked Central City past No. 5 Malcolm 11-3 in an opening-round game at the Class C state softball tournament Wednesday in Hastings.

Alyssa Fortik had three hits for the Clippers.

The two teams traded blows in the first inning, both scoring two runs. But it was all Bison from there, scoring in each of their next four at-bats to end the game after five innings.

Central City (25-3) advances to a high-powered winner's bracket game against No. 2 Hastings SC (33-2) at 4:30 Wednesday.

Malcolm (25-10) will play an elimination game against No. 8 Milford (21-9) at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Milford fell 10-4 to Hastings SC, which scored all of its runs in the first three innings. Jordan Head homered.

No. 1 Yutan/Mead rolled to an 8-0 win against No. 10 Polk County behind Shaylynn Campbell's complete-game shutout.

Yutan/Mead will play No. 3 Bishop Neumann in a winner's bracket game later Wednesday. The Cavaliers defeated No. 7 NEN 13-5 on Wednesday behind home runs from Jillian Johnson, Bridget Whitney.

