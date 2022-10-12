 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
web only

Class C roundup: Here's what happened in the opening round

  • Updated
  • 0

Ava Steinke and Caleigh Botsch both homered to lead No. 4-ranked Central City past No. 5 Malcolm 11-3 in an opening-round game at the Class C state softball tournament Wednesday in Hastings.

Alyssa Fortik had three hits for the Clippers.

The two teams traded blows in the first inning, both scoring two runs. But it was all Bison from there, scoring in each of their next four at-bats to end the game after five innings.

Central City (25-3) advances to a high-powered winner's bracket game against No. 2 Hastings SC (33-2) at 4:30 Wednesday.

Malcolm (25-10) will play an elimination game against No. 8 Milford (21-9) at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Milford fell 10-4 to Hastings SC, which scored all of its runs in the first three innings. Jordan Head homered.

People are also reading…

No. 1 Yutan/Mead rolled to an 8-0 win against No. 10 Polk County behind Shaylynn Campbell's complete-game shutout. 

Yutan/Mead will play No. 3 Bishop Neumann in a winner's bracket game later Wednesday. The Cavaliers defeated No. 7 NEN 13-5 on Wednesday behind home runs from Jillian Johnson, Bridget Whitney.

Check back for updates to this story

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

A Freeport, Illinois, native, Nate Head is the sports editor at the Journal Star, where he started as the assistant editor in 2019. Nate graduated from Illinois State University in 2018.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News