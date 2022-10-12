Class C roundup: Here's what happened in the opening round

Ava Steinke and Caleigh Botsch both homered to lead No. 4-ranked Central City past No. 5 Malcolm 11-3 in an opening-round game at the Class C state softball tournament Wednesday in Hastings.
Alyssa Fortik had three hits for the Clippers.
The two teams traded blows in the first inning, both scoring two runs. But it was all Bison from there, scoring in each of their next four at-bats to end the game after five innings.
Central City (25-3) advances to a high-powered winner's bracket game against No. 2 Hastings SC (33-2) at 4:30 Wednesday.
Malcolm (25-10) will play an elimination game against No. 8 Milford (21-9) at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Milford fell 10-4 to Hastings SC, which scored all of its runs in the first three innings. Jordan Head homered.
- Why Cornhead hats have disappeared from store shelves
- 'It was very tragic' — Week after deadly Lincoln crash, more questions than answers remain
- Scouting Purdue, Hill the WR, Whipple's health: A look at Tuesday's Husker notables
- Judge hears arguments in USA Today lawsuit to get metrics on Scott Frost, Fred Hoiberg contracts
- Sasse confirms he will resign from Senate to become University of Florida president
- First 911 call in Randolph Street crash came from new iPhone feature
- Nicholas Bisesi 'lit up every single room that he entered'
- Planned downtown Lincoln skyscraper would grow taller than Lied Place
- The grades: Nebraska 14, Rutgers 13
- 'I'm smiling ear to ear': Hoiberg, Taylor-Britt, others react to Nebraska's win
- 3-foot lizard bites 11-month-old girl in Lancaster County home
- Cassie Brenner was 'always, always, always best-dressed'
- Amie Just: 4 Husker football takes, including the need for change on the O-line
- Back at it again: Longtime restaurateur to open the Red Rooster in Ceresco
- Florida student protesters loudly greet Nebraska's Sasse during campus visit
No. 1 Yutan/Mead rolled to an 8-0 win against No. 10 Polk County behind Shaylynn Campbell's complete-game shutout.
Yutan/Mead will play No. 3 Bishop Neumann in a winner's bracket game later Wednesday. The Cavaliers defeated No. 7 NEN 13-5 on Wednesday behind home runs from Jillian Johnson, Bridget Whitney.
Check back for updates to this story
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!