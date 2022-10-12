Class C roundup: Campbell impresses as Yutan/Mead goes to 2-0

Shaylynn Campbell did it all in a pair of Yutan/Mead victories at the Class C state softball tournament Wednesday in Hastings.

She started the day by throwing six shutout innings in a 8-0 win against Polk County.

Turns out, she was just getting started. In the Patriots' 3-0 win against Bishop Neumann in a winner's bracket game, Campbell threw a complete-game shutout and had two RBIs.

Campbell continued a hot stretch. She pitched Yutan/Mead to a district championship last week, striking out 13 batters and hitting a home run.

The senior entered the state tournament hitting .385 for the Patriots, who finished state runner-up last season.

Other Class C notes: Malcolm and Milford both were stifled by strong pitchers in a pair of opening-round losses, while Bishop Neumann went 1-1.

Malcolm fell 11-3 to Central City, which got a boost from pitcher Jerzie Schindler, who recorded 11 strikeouts and worked around seven hits.

Milford ran into Audrey Rossow, who didn't allow an earned run in a complete-game effort to drop the Clippers 10-4.

Bishop Neumann got homers from Jillian Johnson and Bridget Whitney, which was enough for Addison Sylliaasen, who worked around a few errors to throw six strong innings in a 13-5 win against NEN in the opening round.

Malcolm and Milford will square off in an elimination game Thursday at 9 a.m. in Hastings, and the winner will play Bishop Neumann at 2 p.m.