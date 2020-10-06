Class C district softball finals are set. Here's a look at the matchups

The Class C district softballfinals are set for Friday. The eight winners will advance to the state tournament (Oct. 14-16) in Hastings.

This marks the first season in which Class C is using the subdistrict/district format, similar to the one adopted by Class B last year, in an effort to put the best teams in position to make a run at state.

(Best-of-three series; all games Friday unless noted)

C-1: No. 16-seeded O'Neill at No. 1 Guardian Angels CC, 3 p.m.

C-2: No. 15 Fillmore Central/EMF at No. 2 Fairbury, 1 p.m.

C-3: No. 14 Highway 91 at No. 3 Bishop Neumann, 11 a.m.

C-4: No. 13 Ponca at No. 4 Auburn, noon Saturday

C-5: No. 12 Southern Valley/Alma at No. 5 Kearney Catholic, 3 p.m.

C-6: No. 11 Freeman at No. 6 Hastings SC, noon

C-7: No. 10 Arlington at at No. 7 Malcolm, 1 p.m.

C-8: No. 9 Tekamah-Herman at No. 8 Central City, noon

