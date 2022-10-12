 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class B state softball: Wahoo wins wild game as top seeds go 4-0

  • Updated
  • 0

Wahoo's wild, come-from-behind win ensured the top four Class B seeds won their opening round game at the state tournament. 

Trailing Scottsbluff 13-11 in the seventh inning, the Warriors scored three runs to win 14-13. Madelyn Snyder had the winning hit.

Blair, Bennington and Grand Island Northwest cruised to victory at the Bill Smith Complex. 

Wahoo will play Northwest in a winner's bracket game Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Blair and Bennington will meet Wednesday in the other winner's bracket game. All elimination games will be played Thursday.

Check back for updates to this story

Sports editor

A Freeport, Illinois, native, Nate Head is the sports editor at the Journal Star, where he started as the assistant editor in 2019. Nate graduated from Illinois State University in 2018.

