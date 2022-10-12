Class B state softball: Wahoo wins wild game as top seeds go 4-0

Wahoo's wild, come-from-behind win ensured the top four Class B seeds won their opening round game at the state tournament.

Trailing Scottsbluff 13-11 in the seventh inning, the Warriors scored three runs to win 14-13. Madelyn Snyder had the winning hit.

Blair, Bennington and Grand Island Northwest cruised to victory at the Bill Smith Complex.

Wahoo will play Northwest in a winner's bracket game Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Blair and Bennington will meet Wednesday in the other winner's bracket game. All elimination games will be played Thursday.

