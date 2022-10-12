Class B state softball: Wahoo shows it can hit, but will focus on defense to make run

Wahoo collected 19 hits in its wild 14-13 win against Scottsbluff at the Class B state tournament Wednesday in Hastings.

The Warriors slugged their way out of an early 3-0 deficit in a winner's bracket game, too, before falling to Grand Island Northwest 4-3.

But if the Warriors want to make a run this week, it'll be about the defense.

Wahoo committed five errors against Scottsbluff, which had leads in the sixth and seventh innings despite having 13 fewer hits.

But four more errors against Northwest — including one in the seventh — led to the loss.

"We need to trust our defense as much as we trusted our offense," Wahoo coach Trina Christen said. "We've played solid 'D' all season but have tightened up on that side of the ball in Hastings. It's about having that confidence and trust, because teams here are going to put the ball in play here."

Even still, Wahoo has fight, evidenced by it shaking off deficits in both of its games. That's a useful characteristic at the state tournament.

"This year we have a team who always believes we can win no matter the situation," Christen said. "They've done a great job of staying up."

Wahoo will play an elimination game Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

Other Class B notes: Waverly and Seward will both have to grind out of the loser's bracket Thursday.

Waverly lost 6-4 to Blair, and Seward fell 9-0 to Northwest.

Waverly nearly pulled an improbable comeback. Trailing 6-1 in the seventh inning, the Vikings scored four times and had the tying run on second base, but Blair pitcher Brooke Janning induced a game-ending groundout.

Waverly will play Elkhorn and Seward takes on Scottsbluff in elimination games Thursday. Both start at 9 a.m. in Hastings.