Class B state softball: Wahoo has a blast in opening-round win against Scottsbluff

HASTINGS — The wind gusts were whipping at around 45 mph Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex.

Wahoo took advantage.

With the wind blowing out, the No. 7 Warriors belted five home runs, including a grand slam from senior Kylee Kenning, in a 13-5, five-inning win against Scottsbluff in the opening round of the Class B state tournament.

Sidney Smart, Harper Hancock, Jaiden Swanson and Ava Lausterer also homered for the Warriors, who finished with 16 hits. Hancock and Kenning each had three hits.

Wahoo, making its first state appearance since 2015, will play No. 2 Hastings later Wednesday. The Tigers beat No. 5 Elkhorn 11-2 in five innings to advance.

Top-ranked Omaha Skutt improved to 30-0 with a 10-5 victory against No. 8 Norris, and will play No. 4 Bennington later in the day.

Washington recruit Ruby Meylan powered a three-run shot into the teeth of the win in the victory. McKenna Becher and Alexis Bishoff each had two hits for Norris, which will play at 9 a.m. Thursday in an elimination game.

Bennington beat No. 3 Northwest 11-7.

Check back later for updates to this story

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.