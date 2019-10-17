HASTINGS -- The game had big implications. It had two big pitching performances.
And yet, the biggest play of the game came in the form of small ball.
A bunt double by Whitney Schwisow plated Addison Barnard, who opened the sixth inning with a double, and No. 2 Beatrice scratched and clawed its way to a 1-0 win against No. 6 Wayne in the Class B state softball tournament Thursday at Bill Smith Complex.
The Lady Orange (32-4) are back in the state final (2 p.m. Friday) for a second straight year. They’ll play either Wayne (32-4) or Seward (23-14), which shocked No. 1 Omaha Skutt for the second time in two days.
Thursday’s winners’ bracket final featured a pair of Super-State pitchers in Wayne’s Tori Kniesche and Beatrice’s Barnard.
So, yeah, runs were going to be hard to come by.
“It was going to be a dogfight,” Beatrice senior Olivia Aden said.
Kniesche, who finished with 16 strikeouts, and Barnard, who had 11, traded shutout innings throughout.
But Beatrice struck in the bottom of the sixth. Barnard opened with a double to left field. Then Schwisow put down a bunt that shot past the left-side infielders and Barnard sprinted home for the game’s lone run.
Beatrice finished with three hits, all doubles.
“The first three innings, we went after (Kniesche) just to make her throw a bunch of pitches and see what we could see,” Beatrice coach Gary Lytle said. “We put the ball in play a little bit more, and Addi got one that she just snuck in over the third baseman and gave us two bases there and put us in a good spot with her speed at second base.”
Barnard, a Wichita State recruit, does not pitch during the summer club season, but she’s the Lady Orange’s go-to arm in the fall.
The Lady Orange needed a big game from its ace and got one.
“Addi’s a competitor so you put something up there, you put a challenge up against her and she’s going to meet it head on,” Lytle said. “She knew coming in she was going to have to be good and she came out and she did a great job.”
Seward, meanwhile, has been the state tournament’s biggest surprise.
The Bluejays defeated Norris (21-10) 11-2 in an elimination game Thursday afternoon and then rallied to beat top-ranked Omaha Skutt 4-2 to oust the SkyHawks.
Seward, the tournament’s No. 8 seed, is playing on the final day of the state tournament for the second time in three years.
“The motto since district finals … has been, 'Can’t stay down,” Seward coach Rich Eber said. “We’re going to take punches, but we have to be able to get back up and it’s hard to beat someone that won’t stay down.”
Seward, which beat Skutt 7-1 in the opening round, played up to that motto in Round 2 against the SkyHawks.
The Bluejays trailed 2-1 entering the top of the seventh, but senior Haley Marshall laced a two-run single to left-center field and Sydney Parra followed with an RBI hit.
“We knew that the first time they took us a little light, so we knew the second round was going to be different,” Marshall said. “We were going to have to come through again.”
Parra, who has been very strong late in the season, kept Skutt off-balance again with her change-up and rise ball. She struck out eight and scattered five hits.
On Wednesday, Eber said the Bluejays were playing with house money. They still are, he said.
“It’s the only mindset we have,” Eber said. “You’ve got to compete.”
Skutt (29-4) eliminated No. 3 Crete (30-6) 4-2 behind a strong pitching performance by sophomore Hannah Camenzind.
Seward and Wayne will play at 11:30 a.m. Friday. Wayne is 3-0 against the Bluejays this season.