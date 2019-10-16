{{featured_button_text}}

HASTINGS -- The Class B state softball tournament opened with a big upset.

Unranked Seward topped top-ranked Omaha Skutt 7-1 in first round Wednesday morning at Bill Smith Complex.

Pitcher Sydney Parra kept Skutt's strong offense at bay, pitching a complete game and allowing only three hits.  Grace Hamling, Hannah Benedict and Haley Marshall each homered to lead the Bluejay offense.

Seward will play No. 6 Wayne at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tori Kniesche struck out 19 and limited Hastings to one hit in the Blue Devils' 4-0 win.

Behind four solo home runs, No. 2 Beatrice advanced to the next round with a 4-0 win against No. 4 Norris. Beatrice senior Addison Barnard set an all-class record for homers with her 60th career shot.

It was her 16th home run of the season.

Beatrice will play No. 3 Crete at 5:30 p.m. The Cardinals advanced with a 10-2, six-inning win against No. 9 Omaha Gross.

It will be the fourth meeting of the season between Beatrice and Crete. The Lady Orange won the first three meetings.

Omaha Skutt (27-3) and Hastings (28-8), and Omaha Gross (21-8) and Norris (20-9) will meet in elimination games at 9 a.m. Thursday.

