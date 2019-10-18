HASTINGS -- Seward's memorable run at the state softball tournament has come to a close.
No. 6 Wayne defeated the Bluejays 9-1 in six inning to advance to the 2:05 p.m. final against No. 2 Beatrice.
Seward (23-15) entered the tournament as the No. 8 seed. The Bluejays beat No. 1 Omaha Skutt twice and No. 4 Norris to reach the third day of the tournament. The only team to beat Seward was Wayne and the Blue Devils did it twice.
Seward took a 1-0 lead without recording a hit in the top of the first inning Friday. But Wayne took advantage of a pair of Seward errors and took a 4-1 lead in the third.
Wayne's Tori Kniesche was dominant again. The senior, who didn't allow a hit against Seward in three previous meetings, gave up three hits Friday and struck out 14.
"I'm proud of them," Seward coach Rich Eber said of his team, the only Class B squad to beat Skutt this season. "We came out and we competed. Once you get here, anything can happen and the girls bought into it and just played good softball."
