HASTINGS -- Seward came into the Class B state softball tournament as the eight seed.
The Bluejays are in no mood to go home.
Seward bounced back from Wednesday's loss to Wayne to eliminate No. 4 Norris 11-2 in four innings Thursday at Bill Smith Complex.
Seward jumped to an early 3-0 lead, and then took advantage of some Norris miscues in a five-run second inning.
The Bluejays will play top-ranked Omaha Skutt in another elimination game later in the day. Seward shook up the tournament with a 7-1 upset of the SkyHawks on Thursday.
Skutt stayed alive with a 9-8 win against No. 8 Hastings and a 4-2 win against No. 3 Crete.
Despite losing to Skutt, Crete coach Shawn Carr was happy with his team was able to put Wednesday's loss to Beatrice behind it. The Cardinals (30-6) were up 8-2 in that game before Beatrice scored 13 runs in the fifth inning.
"It's easy to talk about character, but when you have a loss like you did last night in the state tournament, a lot of kids and lot of teams and a lot of adults, you don't know how you're going to respond," Carr said. "I thought our kids responded just like I was hoping they would. I don't know many teams out there that would have been able to handle the gut punch that we had last night ... and come back and face what has been the No. 1 team in Class B and have a chance to win."
Norris opened Thursday with a 9-3 win against No. 9 Omaha Gross in eight innings. The Titans rallied to tie the game at 2-2, sent the game into extras and got two-run homers from Taylor McMurray and Olivia Ozenbaugh in a seven-run eighth.
The Titans (21-10) were making their first state appearance since 2013.
"I want them to remember what they accomplished," Norris coach Dave Carpenter said. "It's accomplishing a goal what they set a couple months ago and I'm really proud of the girls for doing that."
