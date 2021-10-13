Class B state softball: Schultz sets homers record as Hastings begins 2-0; Wahoo makes grand entrance

HASTINGS — Kaelan Schultz doesn’t recall her first home run as a high school softball player.

She won’t forget the two she hit Wednesday.

The standout Hastings third baseman clubbed two home runs to set the all-class record — Nos. 64 and 65 — in the Tigers’ 6-2 win against No. 7 Wahoo during the opening day of the Class B state tournament at Bill Smith Complex.

Schultz broke the record, set last year by Lincoln Southeast’s Rylan Ewoldt and Auburn’s Kylie Allen, with a two-run shot to center field in the third inning. Her second blast — and it was a blast — sailed over the temporary fence set up for softball and hit the permanent fencing, which is 300 feet from home plate.

“It meant a lot to me because we have been working so hard this year and everyone is here watching,” said Schultz, who is committed to South Dakota State. “A lot of people from my family are here watching and it’s a very special moment to be surrounded by the community.”

Schultz also set the Class B record for career RBIs. She’s now at 211 and is four away from the all-class record.