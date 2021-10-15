Class B state softball: Schmidt hits three home runs as Hastings reaches final again

HASTINGS — For the second straight year, it will be No. 1 Omaha Skutt and No. 2 Hastings in the Class B state softball championship game.
Samantha Schmidt hit three two-run homers to lead Hastings to a 17-5, four-inning win against No. 3 Northwest in an elimination game Friday at Bill Smith Complex.
Northwest's season ends at 30-9.
Omaha Skutt beat Hastings (35-5) 14-4 on Thursday night. Hastings will need to win twice against the SkyHawks to win its first state championship.
Check back later for updates to this story
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Clark Grell
Sports editor
Clark Grell is sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.