Class B state softball: Schmidt hits three home runs as Hastings reaches final again
  • Updated
HASTINGS — For the second straight year, it will be No. 1 Omaha Skutt and No. 2 Hastings in the Class B state softball championship game.

Samantha Schmidt hit three two-run homers to lead Hastings to a 17-5, four-inning win against No. 3 Northwest in an elimination game Friday at Bill Smith Complex.

Northwest's season ends at 30-9.

Omaha Skutt beat Hastings (35-5) 14-4 on Thursday night. Hastings will need to win twice against the SkyHawks to win its first state championship.

High school softball logo

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

