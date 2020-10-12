Class B state softball preview: The matchups, players to watch and bracket outlook

Omaha Skutt and Hastings have been ranked at the top all season long, and both have the balance to win at state. But Norris and others are looking to shake up the Class B bracket.
The essentials
Site: Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
Dates: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (championship at 2 p.m.).
Wednesday's first-round matchups
No. 1-rated Omaha Skutt (28-3) vs. No. 5 Elkhorn (21-12), 2 p.m.
No. 4 Northwest (25-10) vs. No. 6 Seward (24-8), 2 p.m.
No. 3 Norris (26-4) vs. No. 9 Grand Island CC (23-9), 2 p.m.
No. 2 Hastings vs. No. 10 Crete (21-10), 2 p.m.
Numbers to know
9: Number of players at state with 10 homers or more this year, including Seward's Claire Geidel (15) and Hastings' Kaelan Schultz (12).
6: Consecutive trips to state for Hastings, the longest active streak among the Class B state-bound teams.
17-1: Omaha Skutt's record against Class B teams this year, the only loss coming to Hastings (8-4).
11: Seniors on the Norris roster, including seven in the starting lineup.
Pitchers to know
Hannah Camenzind, jr., and Ruby Meylan, jr., Omaha Skutt: Camenzind, an Arkansas recruit, is 13-1 with a 1.32 ERA; Meylan is 15-2 with a 2.23 ERA.
Sydney Parra, Seward, sr.: Three-year starter had a big state tournament last year; is 23-7 with 2.46 ERA this year.
Alexis Wiggins, Norris, sr.: The Creighton recruit is 21-3 with a 3.00 ERA.
Ava Laurent, Northwest, so.: She's 19-6 with a 1.93 ERA and helped lift Northwest to state for the first time since 2015.
Hitters to know
Camenzind and Meylan: Camenzind is hitting a whopping .633 with nine homers and 33 RBIs; Meylan is hitting .506 with 11 homers and 43 RBIs.
Samantha Schmidt, Hastings, so.: The outfielder is a rising star in the state, hitting .525 with 51 RBIs and 47 runs scored.
Kaelan Schultz, Hastings, jr.: Another Tiger standout, she's hitting .495 with 12 homers and 39 RBIs.
Alexis Mach, Crete, sr.: The pitcher is hitting .477 with eight homers and 46 RBIs.
Claire Geidel, Seward, jr.: Broke out at last year's state tournament and it has carried over to 2020 (15 homers, .511, 45 RBIs).
Our take
Omaha Skutt and Hastings have been the top two teams all season, and both are looking to wash away recent early exits from the state tournament. With multiple Division I-level players, Skutt and Hastings have lineups that would rival some of the best-hitting teams in Class A. There are teams capable of crashing the party. Norris enters state on a 14-game winning streak, and the Titans have prevailed in many tough games this year. Seward is looking to build on last year's third-place finish at state, and Elkhorn is only a year removed from finishing runner-up in Class A.
