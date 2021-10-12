Class B state softball preview: Matchups, players to watch, two questions for Hastings

Taylor Sedlacek, Bennington, sr.: Wichita State recruit hitting .450 with nine homers and 46 runs scored.

Brady Laucomer, Scottsbluff, sr.: Hitting .500 with 14 homers and 69 RBIs and has great range at short.

Autumn Iversen, Wahoo, jr.: 14-3 with a 1.50 ERA in the circle; .495 BA with 17 homers and 34 RBIs from leadoff spot.

Two questions for Hastings

Will it be SkyHawks and Tigers II? Omaha Skutt and Hastings, the final two teams standing in last year's state tournament, have been the best two teams in Class B all season.

Both have lineups that can light up scoreboards in a hurry. Both teams have pitchers that keep runs off the board, too.

Skutt hasn't lost to anyone. Hastings only has one loss against Class B competition and that came early in the season against Wednesday's first-round foe, Elkhorn.

Skutt is aiming for history. No Class B team has finished a season unbeaten.