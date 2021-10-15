Class B state softball: Omaha Skutt pounces early to cap perfect season with second straight title

HASTINGS — Omaha Skutt capped an undefeated season with its second straight title, defeating Hastings 14-2 in the Class B state softball final Friday at Bill Smith Complex.
The No. 1 SkyHawks pounced on the No. 2 Tigers early, scoring 11 runs in the first inning — before recording a single out.
Skutt's Hannah Camenzind hit a grand slam to help fuel the rally.
Omaha Skutt finishes the season 33-0.
Samantha Schmidt hit three two-run homers to lead Hastings to a 17-5, four-inning win against No. 3 Northwest in an elimination game earlier in the day to set up the No. 1 vs. No. 2 final.
Northwest's season ends at 30-9.
Omaha Skutt beat Hastings (35-5) 14-4 on Thursday night.
