Class B state softball: Omaha Skutt changes its approach against Hastings, reaches final for second straight year

The Warriors (28-5) were making their first state appearance since 2015, and coach Trina Christen said this was an eye-opening experience.

"I think it was an amazing feat for us to get back here, being one of the smaller schools in Class B," she said. "We're kind of that teetering, never quite sure where we're going to end up (Class B or Class C), and I think just to get here and see we can do this. We can compete with these schools, we belong here with everybody else.

"We have a tremendous senior group that we're (going to) incredibly miss, but we have a good strong core to look forward to."

That returning group includes two-way standout Autumn Iversen and infielder Sidney Smart.

Game of the day

Northwest-Bennington: In the words of Ron Burgundy, that escalated quickly.

Bennington led 7-2, then Northwest took control with eight runs in the sixth inning to take a 14-8 lead. But the Badgers rallied with four in the bottom of the sixth.

The teams combined for 12 runs in the sixth. They also combined for 29 hits.

Looking ahead