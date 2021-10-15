Class B state softball: Omaha Skutt caps the first perfect Class B season with the perfect half inning

It continued in Hastings, where Skutt outscored its opponents 46-11. It beat Hastings (35-6) 14-4 and 14-2.

Not only did Omaha Skutt prove it's the best team in Class B, it proved it's the best team in the state.

Thirteen of Skutt's 33 wins came against Class A competition, including wins against three (Lincoln Southwest, Gretna and Papillion-La Vista) of the final four in the Class A state field.

"Obviously our goal was to go back-to-back, but once we got about halfway through the season and we're beating all these Class A teams, we realized, 'OK this is possible and we can do this,'" Meylan said.

Actually, it was Skutt assistant coach Dick Jablonski who saw it as a possibility during the summer.

"I don't like wearing that target on us, but he's like, 'Coach, we're going to do it,'" Skutt coach Keith Engelkamp said. "I believed him, but I didn't want to make it a big deal with the kids. But as we got through the season, especially the first half it was really tough (with) more of the Class A side. (Then) we go to the other side, the kids started going, 'Coach, there's nobody going to beat us until we get to state, and we ain't losing at state.'"