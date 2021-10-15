Class B state softball: Omaha Skutt caps the first perfect Class B season with the perfect half inning

HASTINGS — A Lauren Camenzind leadoff home run marked a good starting point for Omaha Skutt.
What followed was beyond good.
Omaha Skutt sent the next 12 batters to the plate before recording an out in a 12-run first inning to speed past No. 2 Hastings 14-2 in three innings in the Class B state softball championship game Friday at Bill Smith Complex.
"First hit (Lauren's homer), that just got everybody crazy," Skutt senior Ruby Meylan said. "From that point I knew it was ours."
At 33-0, Omaha Skutt is the first Class B team to go undefeated. The SkyHawks also are the first team to win back-to-back Class B titles since Blair in 2008 and 2009.
A perfect finish was sparked by a perfect half inning.
Omaha Skutt sent 17 batters to the plate in the top of the first inning. The early blitz was made up of seven hits — including a Hannah Camenzind grand slam— three walks and three forced pitching changes.
"It was amazing," said Hannah Camenzind, who drove in five runs. "A huge momentum-changer, and when Lauren led the game off with a home run, that was huge. It was the perfect start to the game."
Led by their big three — the Camenzind twins (Arkansas recruits) and Ruby Meylan (Washington) — the SkyHawks dominated all season, outscoring Class B competition 197-13.
It continued in Hastings, where Skutt outscored its opponents 46-11. It beat Hastings (35-6) 14-4 and 14-2.
Not only did Omaha Skutt prove it's the best team in Class B, it proved it's the best team in the state.
Thirteen of Skutt's 33 wins came against Class A competition, including wins against three (Lincoln Southwest, Gretna and Papillion-La Vista) of the final four in the Class A state field.
"Obviously our goal was to go back-to-back, but once we got about halfway through the season and we're beating all these Class A teams, we realized, 'OK this is possible and we can do this,'" Meylan said.
Actually, it was Skutt assistant coach Dick Jablonski who saw it as a possibility during the summer.
"I don't like wearing that target on us, but he's like, 'Coach, we're going to do it,'" Skutt coach Keith Engelkamp said. "I believed him, but I didn't want to make it a big deal with the kids. But as we got through the season, especially the first half it was really tough (with) more of the Class A side. (Then) we go to the other side, the kids started going, 'Coach, there's nobody going to beat us until we get to state, and we ain't losing at state.'"
With Meylan and Hannah Camenzind in the circle and Meylan and the Camenzind twins atop the lineup, Skutt flexed its muscles. The bottom of the lineup started to come around, too, and it showed in the final.
Ashley Fritton, the No. 8 hitter, had two hits and three RBIs, and Paige Roessner, who became eligible to play midway thought the season, had a double.
Hannah and Lauren Camenzind and Ruby Meylan arrived at Omaha Skutt already receiving a ton of Division I recruiting interest and with a dream to win four state championships. The SkyHawks fell short of that, but they'll gladly take a perfect inning and a perfect finish.
"It makes up for it all," said Hannah Camenzind, who earned the win in the circle and had 12 RBIs at state. "To win four is extremely hard, but to go out perfect is unbelievable and it feels so good."
Hastings reached the final with a 17-5 win against No. 3 Northwest (30-9) in an elimination game earlier Friday. Tiger junior Samantha Schmidt hit three two-run homers in the win.
