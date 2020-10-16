Class B state softball: Offense leads Omaha Skutt back to the top of Class B

HASTINGS — Hannah Camenzind hit two homers and top-ranked Omaha Skutt pulled away for an 8-4 win against No. 2 Hastings in the Class B state softball championship game Friday at Bill Smith Softball Complex.

After Skutt took an early 4-0 lead, Hastings came back with four runs of its own in the top of the second inning. Camenzind's solo shot in the bottom of the second, her second of the game, broke the tie.

Skutt finished with 15 hits. It was Skutt's third state title and first since 2013.

Delaney Mullen hit a three-run homer in the first inning, helping No. 2 Hastings to a 3-2 win against No. 3 Norris in a Class B elimination game.

Mullen's homer came on a full count and it gave the Tigers an early cushion. Matthea Boon and Delaney White homered for Norris in the third inning, but Faith Molina allowed only two hits the rest of the way.

Norris enjoyed its best finish in Hastings since going 3-2 at the 2009 state tournament. The Titans (28-6), who beat Hastings 4-3 on Wednesday, set a school record for wins this year.