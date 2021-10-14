Class B state softball: Northwest, Elkhorn turn up the offense to stay alive

HASTINGS — No. 3 Northwest scored six runs in the first inning and never let up in a 15-1, three-inning win against No. 8 Norris in a Class B elimination game Thursday at the state softball tournament at Bill Smith Complex.

Emma Sundberg had a two-run hit in the first inning and followed with a grand slam in the second inning for the Vikings (28-8), who will play No. 7 Wahoo at 2 p.m.

Norris, which opened the tournament with a 10-5 loss to top-ranked Omaha Skutt, closes its season at 17-16. The Titans were making their third straight appearance at state.

Like Northwest, No. 5 Elkhorn also bounced back behind its offense. The Antlers racked up 18 hits, and a nine-run inning, in a 20-3 win against Scottsbluff, ending the Bearcats' season at 29-9.

Elkhorn (18-15) hit six homers in the game, including two from Camryn Cramer. The Antlers will play Bennington in a 2 p.m. elimination game.

