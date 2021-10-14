Class B state softball: Northwest, Elkhorn turn up the offense to stay alive

HASTINGS — No. 3 Northwest scored six runs in the first inning and never let up in a 15-1, three-inning win against No. 8 Norris in a Class B elimination game Thursday at the state softball tournament at Bill Smith Complex.
Emma Sundberg had a two-run hit in the first inning and followed with a grand slam in the second inning for the Vikings (28-8), who will play No. 7 Wahoo at 2 p.m.
Norris, which opened the tournament with a 10-5 loss to top-ranked Omaha Skutt, closes its season at 17-16. The Titans were making their third straight appearance at state.
Like Northwest, No. 5 Elkhorn also bounced back behind its offense. The Antlers racked up 18 hits, and a nine-run inning, in a 20-3 win against Scottsbluff, ending the Bearcats' season at 29-9.
Elkhorn (18-15) hit six homers in the game, including two from Camryn Cramer. The Antlers will play Bennington in a 2 p.m. elimination game.
Lincoln Southwest's Bailey Selvage (17) pitches in the third inning of a Class A state softball game against Millard North on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Bill Smith Complex.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Millard North teammates greet Desi Cuevas (5) at home plate after Cuevas' home run in the third inning of a Class A state softball game against Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Bill Smith Complex.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Ashley Smetter (6) and pitcher Bailey Selvage count off outs in the seventh inning of a Class A state softball game against Millard North on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Bill Smith Complex.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Millard North catcher Maci Riedl (11) can't catch a foul ball in the fifth inning of a Class A state softball game against Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Bill Smith Complex.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams (15) and Anna Reiling cheer after scoring two runs in the sixth inning of a Class A state softball game against Millard North on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Bill Smith Complex.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Mackenzie Mlnarik catches a fly ball for an out in the sixth inning of a Class A state softball game against Millard North on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Bill Smith Complex.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Taylor Fritz (left) congratulates pitcher Bailey Selvage after the team's 5-3 win in a Class A state softball game against Millard North on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams (15) and Anna Reiling cheer after scoring two runs in the sixth inning of a Class A state softball game against Millard North on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Ashley Smetter makes a throw to first for an out in the sixth inning of a Class A state softball game against Millard North on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Bill Smith Complex.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams (15) is safe at first after a high throw to Millard North's Katherine Johnson in the sixth inning of a Class A state softball game against Millard North on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Bill Smith Complex.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Anna Reiling steals second in the sixth inning of a Class A state softball game against Millard North on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Bill Smith Complex.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Malcolm's Alyssa Fortik (30) catches a fly ball for an out in the first inning of a Class C state softball game against Yutan/Mead on Wednesday in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Malcolm's Alanea Babb (9), Alyssa Fortik (30) and Cora Schweitzer celebrate in the first inning of a Class C state softball game against Yutan/Mead on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Yutan/Mead's Laycee Josoff (23) makes a throw to first in the first inning of a Class C state softball game Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Malcolm's Alyssa Fortik (30) congratulates teammate Kiana Dostal after Dostal scored a run in the second inning of a Class C state softball game against Yutan/Mead on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Malcolm's Cora Schweitzer slides safe into home to score in the second inning of a Class C state softball game against Yutan/Mead on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Malcolm's Alanea Babb makes a throw to first base for an out in the second inning of a Class C state softball game against Yutan/Mead on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Malcolm's Alanea Babb (9) slides safe into second base after a late throw to Yutan/Mead's Laycee Josoff in the first inning of a Class C state softball game on Wednesday at Bill Smith Softball Complex.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Malcolm's Alanea Babb gets a high five from co-head coach Travis Meyer as she heads for home plate in the third inning of a Class C state softball game against Yutan/Mead on Wednesday at Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Malcolm's Abbi Arroyo pitches in a Class C state softball game against Yutan/Mead on Wednesday at Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Malcolm's Alanea Babb and Alyssa Fortik celebrate the team's 13-1 win of a Class C state softball game against Yutan/Mead on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Malcolm's Jaiden Helms (10) slides safe into second base after a late throw to Yutan/Mead's Ella Watts in the first inning of a Class C state softball game on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Bishop Neumann's Logan Sylliaasen takes third base in the fourth inning of a Class C state softball game against Cozad on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Bishop Neumann catcher Hattie Bohac celebrates the team's 9-1 win in a Class C state softball game against Cozad on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Bishop Neumann's Macy Sabatka pitches in the third inning of a Class C state softball game against Cozad on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Bishop Neumann's Mary Chvatal bats in the third inning of a Class C state softball game against Cozad on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cozad's Taylor Howell (left) attempts to catch a fly ball in the third inning of a Class C state softball game against Bishop Neumann on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Bishop Neumann pitcher Macy Sabatka celebrates the team's 9-1 win in a Class C state softball game against Cozad on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Bishop Neumann's Mary Chvatal (23) is greeted at home by teammate Avery Mayberry after scoring a run in the third inning of a Class C state softball game against Cozad on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Hastings' Kaitlyn Laux fields a ground ball in the sixth inning of a Class B state softball game against Wahoo on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wahoo's Tabitha Cooney fields a ball in the sixth inning of a Class B state softball game against Hastings on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wahoo's Autumn Iversen (6) and Sidney Smart celebrate an out in the sixth inning of a Class B state softball game against Hastings on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wahoo's Autumn Iversen tags out Hastings' Mckinsey Long (8) in the third inning of a Class B state softball game against Hastings on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wahoo's Autumn Iversen bats in the sixth inning of a Class B state softball game against Hastings on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Hastings teammates meet with head coach Ashley Speak during the sixth inning of a Class B state softball game against Wahoo on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wahoo's Autumn Iversen pitches in a Class B state softball game against Hastings on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com.
