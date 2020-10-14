Class B state softball: Norris hits four homers in opening-round victory; Northwest edges Seward

HASTINGS — No. 3 Norris hit four home runs en route to an 8-3 win against No. 9 Grand Island Central Catholic during the opening round of the Class B state softball tournament Wednesday at Bill Smith Softball Complex.

Senior Alexis Wiggins hit two blasts to help the Titans advance to the 7 p.m. second-round game against No. 2 Hastings, which beat No. 10 Crete 8-2.

Top-ranked Omaha Skutt beat No. 5 Elkhorn 6-0 and No. 4 Northwest held off a late rally in an 8-7 win against No. 6 Seward.

Seward trailed 8-5 headed to the top of the seventh, but pulled to within 8-7 on a two-run homer from Grace Hamling, who finished with two homers and a triple to lead the Bluejays.

The Central Conference foes were meeting for a third time this season.

“All three times we’ve played them it’s been a battle back and forth, pretty evenly matched,” Seward coach Rich Eber said. “Yeah, tough one to swallow, but they played well.”

Hastings took control against Crete with five runs in the third inning. The first seven Tigers reached base safely and Sammy Schmidt and Kaelan Schultz each hit homers in the Hastings win.