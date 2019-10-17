HASTINGS -- Norris' offense came alive and now the Titans remain alive in the Class B state softball tournament at Bill Smith Complex.
The No. 4 Titans rallied to beat No. 9 Omaha Gross 9-3 in an elimination game Thursday.
Norris trailed 2-0 entering the sixth, but Olivia Ozenbaugh and Carli Kohout tied the game with back-to-back RBI hits.
Norris broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth on Taylor McMurray's two-run homer to left field. Two batters later, Ozenbaugh launched a two-run shot to center field. Three more runs followed.
The Titans (21-9) will play Seward (21-14) in an 11:30 a.m. elimination game.
Norris went 12 innings without scoring a run to open the tournament.
Gross' season ends at 21-9.
Top-ranked Omaha Skutt remained alive with an 11-8 win against No. 8 Hastings. Skutt will play Crete at 12:10 p.m.
Check back later for updates to this story.
