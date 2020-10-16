Class B state softball: Mullen's first-inning homer helps lift Hastings into final vs. Skutt

HASTINGS — Delaney Mullen hit a three-run homer in the first inning, helping No. 2 Hastings to a 3-2 win against No. 3 Norris in a Class B elimination game at the state softball tournament Friday at Bill Smith Softball Complex.

Hastings will play top-ranked Omaha Skutt at 2 p.m. for the championship. The Tigers must win twice.

Mullen's homer came on a full count and it gave the Tigers an early cushion. Matthea Boon and Delaney White homered for Norris in the third inning, but Faith Molina allowed only two hits the rest of the way.

Norris enjoyed its best finish in Hastings since going 3-2 at the 2009 state tournament. The Titans (28-6), who beat Hastings 4-3 on Wednesday, set a school record for wins this year.

"We had to tell them to just go back and focus on the year," Norris coach Kyle McMurray said. "Let this soak in. Absolutely you're going to be sore, you're going to be upset, you're going to be sad, you're going to be angry, all the things that you have, those emotions of disappointment. But once this settles in, don't forget the season you just had. They set a lot of bars this year and there's a lot to be proud of."

