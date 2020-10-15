Class B state softball: GICC eliminates Crete, Elkhorn knocks out Seward

HASTINGS — No. 9 Grand Island Central Catholic broke a tie game with four runs in the top of the sixth inning to eliminate No. 10 Crete 9-6 in a Class B state softball tournament game Thursday at Bill Smith Softball Complex.

Meanwhile, No. 5 Elkhorn got a strong performance from pitcher Meghan Garcia, who led the Antlers to a 5-0 win against No. 6 Seward in another Class B elimination game.

Garcia pitched a complete game, moving the ball in and out and allowing only two hits.

Seward (24-10) was making its third trip to state in four years.

"You've got keep your heads up," Seward coach Rich Eber said. "Only eight of us get to get here and enjoy this and participate in one of the coolest high schools there is.

"I told the girls the only reason that we should be upset is because we lose our two seniors (Grace Hamling and Sydney Parra).

Like Seward, Crete (21-12) has enjoyed a nice stretch of success. The Cardinals were making their fourth straight trip to Hastings.