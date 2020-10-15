Class B state softball: Camenzind's blast aids Meylan's gem as Omaha Skutt reaches championship round

“They’re just hitting their spots,” Skutt coach Keith Engelkamp said. “They’re confident, they’ve gotten better all year long. I think we struggled in the very beginning, but now they’re on the same page with the pitching coach and they’re trusting what he’s calling. But their focus has been great. They like pitching out here.”

Thursday’s game was a duel between Meylan and Norris’ Alexis Wiggins, who struck out six and also worked ahead in counts and hit her spots.

Norris coach Kyle McMurray said Wiggins pitched “lights out.”

“I thought our kids competed really, really well,” McMurray said. “It literally came down to three pitches and three swings. I’ll be honest with you, the pitches that they hit really hard I thought Lex threw really good pitches.”

Norris (28-5) could see Skutt (31-3) again if it can beat No. 2 Hastings (31-4) a second time. The Titans outlasted the Tigers 4-3 in an intense second-round contest Wednesday.