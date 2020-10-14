Class B state softball: Behind White's web gem, Norris dives into Class B winners bracket

HASTINGS — Delaney White was in the right place at the right time, and Norris is right where it wants to be.

With her team up one run and with runners on first and second with one out Wednesday, White made a diving catch to her left from her third-base spot to rob one of the state’s top hitters of a hit. She then quickly threw the ball to second to complete a double play, sealing No. 3 Norris’ 4-3 win against No. 2 Hastings in the second round of the Class B state softball tournament at Bill Smith Softball Complex.

“I knew she was coming at me,” White said of Hastings’ Kaelan Schultz. “She had been hitting it at me all night, so I was just ready.”

White’s game-ending play helped lift the Titans, who are riding a 16-game win streak, into Thursday’s 7 p.m. winners bracket final against top-ranked Omaha Skutt. The winner will advance to Friday’s Class B state championship game.

Norris coach Kyle McMurray said White has been making defensive plays like that all season. But it also helped to have a little luck on the side in one of the most tightly contested games of the day.