Class B state softball: Behind arms and offense, Omaha Skutt puts together complete tournament run

That didn’t rattle the SkyHawks, who quickly regained the lead on Camenzind’s solo shot to center in the bottom of the second.

“They were just dinking them here and there so I just thought I could use my bat and play a big part in the game,” said Camenzind, who started the game in the circle.

Meylan entered in the second inning and held Hastings to three hits the rest of the way, helping Skutt, which finished with 15 hits, secure its first state title since 2013.

“It’s huge just knowing that even if it’s not your day, because you’re not always going to have your best stuff, that there’s someone that’s just as good as you who is right there to have your back,” said Camenzind, an Arkansas recruit who also doubled and finished with four RBIs.

Skutt jumped to a 4-0 first-inning lead against Hastings during their regular-season matchup. But the Tigers rallied for an 8-4 win in the Hastings Invitational final.

“A good team like that we said we’ve got to have at least four,” Engelkamp said. “You want to have at least a four-run lead, because they’ll rally on you, come back, they run the bases great, and I think our kids responded.”