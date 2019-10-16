The No. 2 Lady Orange, which trailed No. 3 Crete by six runs during the second round of the Class B state softball tournament Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex, erupted for 13 runs in the sixth inning en route to a 16-8, six-inning win.
The big inning included back-to-back-to-back home runs. Senior Hannah Lytle hit a grand slam, freshman Riley Schwisow hit her first homer of the year and freshman Avery Barnard followed with a shot of her own.
Another run later in the inning ended the game by mercy rule.
“We’ve been squaring the ball up and I just told the girls just keep going up there and getting your pitch, swinging at it,” Beatrice coach Gary Lytle said. “They’ll start falling. We got a couple breaks, they continued to hit ball hard and found the holes and just got good opportunities.”
Despite beating Crete three times earlier in the season, Coach Lytle said he thought his team was a bit tight during the early innings as the Cardinals (30-5) built an 8-2 lead behind long balls from Izzy Eltze and Morgan Maly.
“Then we were just, ‘You know what, let’s just loose, play us,’ and we did it,’” said senior Addison Barnard.
It was a wild day for Beatrice (31-4), which opened the tournament with a 4-0 win against Norris. Beatrice had only four hits against the Titans and they were all home runs from Barnard, Carley Leners, Reganne Henning and Tavia Hausman.
Barnard’s blast was her 60th career shot, which set an all-class record.
“It’s always nice, but I’d rather have that state championship,” said Barnard, who entered the tournament with .684 average and 15 homers.
Beatrice will play No. 6 Wayne (32-3) in a 4:30 p.m. winners’ bracket game Thursday. It’s an intriguing matchup. Beatrice can score a lot of runs, but it has yet to see Wayne standout Tori Kniesche, who extended her dominating prep career Wednesday.
Kniesche pitched a one-hitter and struck out 19 in the Blue Devils’ 4-0 win against Hastings, and followed with a no-hitter against Seward in an 8-0, five-inning win. She struck out 11 Bluejays.
“She’s just so good at reading batters’ swings,” Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said. “She’ll shake me off if she doesn’t like it and she just makes the ball move.”
Said Seward coach Rich Eber, "She gets in the circle and says, 'Here it is, come and get it.' Her rise ball is awesome. It starts low, finishes high, so it's really tough for our girls to lay off."
Wayne got a boost from its offense, scoring early in both wins.
“You can just tell how much they loosened up this morning when we scored in the first inning,” Sweetland said.
Seward (21-14) pulled the day’s biggest upset in Hastings, knocking off No. 1 Omaha Skutt 7-1 in the opening round.
Junior Sydney Parra limited a potent Skutt offense to three hits, and the Bluejays got homers from Haley Marshall, Hannah Benedict and Grace Hamling.
It was Skutt’s first loss to a Class B team this year.
“It’s one of those things where we got here, we’re playing the No. 1 seed, two or three losses all year, we kind of had that mentality of playing with house money,” Eber said. “Sydney was the key. She was phenomenal in the circle. She kept them off balance with her change up and the rise ball. The long ball helped a ton.”
Skutt (27-3) will play Hastings (28-8) and Norris (20-9) will play Omaha Gross (21-8) in a pair of elimination games on Thursday morning.
Lincoln Southwest's Skylar Pieper (4) swings during a game against Elkhorn on Wednesday at the Smith Softball Complex.
Elkhorn players gather at the plate to greet Camryn Cramer (31) after she hit a home run during a game against Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday during the state softball tournament at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Lincoln Southwest's Abbie Squier (8) high-fives Mackenzie Mlnarik (2) after Mlnarik made a catch in a game against Elkhorn on Wednesday during the state softball tournament at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Elkhorn's Jaycee Schutte (26) high-fives Payton Cooley (5) after Schutte scored a run during a game against Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday during the state softball tournament at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Lincoln North Star's Alivya Bollen (center right) celebrates after hitting a home run during a game against Omaha Marian on Wednesday during the state softball tournament at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Photos: Southwest, North Star lose in first round of state softball
The state softball tournament began Wednesday in Hastings. Journal Star photos by Emily Haney.
Lincoln Southwest's Abbie Squier (8) falls over a fence as she attempts to make a catch during a game against Elkhorn on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Lincoln Southwest's Emma Hain (5) makes a catch during a game against Elkhorn on Wednesday during the state softball tournament at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Elkhorn's Megan Garcia (14) scores a run during a game against Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday during the state softball tournament at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Lincoln North Star's Alexis Hubbard pitches against Omaha Marian on Wednesday during the state softball tournament at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Omaha Marian's Abigayle Russell (right) slides into second base in front of Lincoln North Star's Hanna Roth on Wednesday during the state softball tournament at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Omaha Marian's Abigayle Russell (18) reacts after scoring during a game against Lincoln North Star on Wednesday during the state softball tournament at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Omaha Marian's Lydia Larson (1) makes the catch for an out during a game against Lincoln North Star on Wednesday during the state softball tournament at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Lincoln North Star's Reece Sullivan bunts during a game against Omaha Marian on Wednesday during the state softball tournament at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Omaha Marian's Maddia Groff pitches during a game against Lincoln North Star on Wednesday during the state softball tournament at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.