Waverly has played one of the toughest schedules in Class B this year.
The grind paid off for the Vikings in the B-4 subdistrict tournament this week.
For the second straight day, No. 5 Waverly and No. 4 Norris traded punches until the very end, and for the second straight day, the Vikings came out on top, clinching a subdistrict title with a 12-9 win at Norris High School.
“We’ve been in moments like this,” Waverly coach Amanda Schaefer said of the Vikings’ tough schedule. “At that point, it’s a mental battle. It’s no longer a physical battle.”
Waverly won Monday’s pitching duel 3-2. Tuesday’s rematch belonged to the offenses.
Kendall Hartley broke a 9-9 tie in the top of the sixth with a solo home run, and Tenley Kozal and Sydney Griffin later followed with RBI singles.
Griffin finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs and Kozal was 3-for-4 with three runs scored.
“I think the thing that really resonates with the girls, when you think of good competition, is realizing if you set a specific expectation, that it’s going to be a battle. You then take the focus off the end result and worry about inning by inning, and they did such a good job of working at each inning and staying in it.”
Waverly (19-10) and Norris (18-7) will each host district finals later this week.
Norris’ Alexis Wiggins was 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Norris worked its way into the final with a 9-3 win against Ashland-Greenwood in an elimination game. Jerica German, Delaney White and Bailee Zavala each homered for the Titans.
Kniesche sets record, tosses no-hitter to lead Wayne: Tori Kniesche struck out 18 of 21 batters she faced and didn't allow a hit to lead No. 6 Wayne past Seward 2-0 in a Class B-6 subdistrict final.
Wayne scored a run in both the first and third innings. Kendall Dorey hit a leadoff double to open the game and came around to score on Hope O'Reilly's groundout to give the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead.
That was all Kniesche needed. She struck out the first nine batters of the game en route to setting a Class B single-season record for strikeouts.
Wayne's Kayla Fleming added another run on a RBI double in the third.
Wayne (29-3) advances to Friday's district final.
Seward, looking to grab a wild-card spot for the district finals, defeated Blue River 13-3 earlier in the day. Jordin Battaglia and Sydney Parra each homered for the Bluejays.
Dukes advance: York (16-11) clinched a spot in Friday's district finals with an 11-1, four-inning win against Aurora in the B-7 subdistrict final in York.
Meaghan Rowe, Jamie Hoblyn and Lauren Newman each homered, and Newman finished with three RBIs for the Dukes, who also got a strong pitching performance from Lauryn Haggadone. She struck out three and scattered four hits.
York went 3-0 in the B-7 bracket.