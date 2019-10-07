Morgan Schuelke's walk-off RBI single capped a late rally that lifted No. 5 Waverly to a 3-2 win against No. 4 Norris in a B-4 subdistrict game Monday night at Norris High School.
The Vikings, the designated home team, trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the seventh. Kiersten Dowding homered to tie the game at 2-2, and Kelsey Cordes reached on an error. Cordes scored two batters later on Schuelke's hit to center field.
Grace Dowding's solo home run helped Norris build an early lead.
Waverly's Kennedi Claycomb pitched a complete game. The senior struck out seven and scattered seven hits.
Norris opened with an 8-0 win against West Point-Beemer. Jerica German and Olivia Ozenbaugh each homered against the Cadets.
Waverly cruised to a 16-6 opening-round win against Ashland-Greenwood behind a 10-run second inning. Four Vikings homered and Tenley Kozal had four RBIs.
The Bluejays rebounded to eliminate West Point-Beemer 14-12. Camryn Ray homered and had three RBis.
Norris and Ashland-Greenwood will meet in an elimination game Tuesday. The winner will need to beat Waverly twice.
Beatrice edges Crete: Whitney Schwisow homered and had three RBIs and Tavia Hausman also homered in leading No. 2 Beatrice to a 7-4 win against No. 3 host Crete.
The Lady Orange advance to Tuesday's 4 p.m. B-5 subdistrict final with the victory.
Addison Barnard struck out 11 in the victory. Barnard also homered in Beatrice's 12-0 opening-round win against NEN, giving the Wichita State recruit 15 homers for the season.
Morgan Maly had two doubles and Izzy Eltze tripled for Crete in the loss.
The Cardinals will play NEN in an elimination game at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
No. 500 for Wayne comes on Kniesche's gem: No. 6 Wayne gave coach Rob Sweetland career win No. 500 in style in the B-6 subdistrict bracket.
Senior pitcher Tori Kniesche pitched a no-hitter and recorded 20 of her 21 outs via strikeout in a 3-0 win against Seward to advance to Tuesday's winners' bracket final. Kniesche, a South Dakota State recruit, didn't walk anyone.
Wayne broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning, scoring on an error. The Blue Devils added two more runs in the sixth.
Seward opened the day with a 10-0 win against Blue River. Seward will play Blue River in an elimination game at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will have to beat Wayne twice.
Win No. 500 for Sweetland also was win No. 500 for the Wayne program.
York opens 2-0: Host York advanced to the B-7 subdistrict final with a 9-1 win against Aurora. The Dukes opened the day with a 17-3 win against Columbus Lakeview.
Abbey Seevers had two hits and four RBIs to lead York against Aurora.