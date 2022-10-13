Class B softball: Seward wins two elimination games; Waverly is out

HASTINGS — No. 7 Seward blitzed Scottsbluff early to run away with a 12-2 win in a Class B state softball elimination game Thursday at Bill Smith Complex.

The Bluejays (25-10) scored four runs in the first inning, and added five more in the second. Coral Collins went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Izabela Herring had four RBIs for Seward.

Seward then rallied for an improbable 8-7 win against No. 4 Bennington in another elimination game. Trailing 6-4 in the sixth, the Bluejays loaded the bases and scored when Tarryn Hartman was hit by a pitch. The big hit came from Dalaney Anderson, who broke a 6-6 tie with a two-run triple.

Seward will play a third elimination game Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Waverly went two-and-out in the tournament, dropping out on an 11-6 loss to No. 8 Elkhorn early Thursday.

The Vikings led 5-3 in the fifth inning but the Antlers uncorked a six-run rally. Paige Riley, Annabelle Hensley, Kendall Rager all had key hits.

Waverly finishes the season 16-13.

Elkhorn eliminated Wahoo with an 8-2 win Thursday.

