 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Class B softball: Seward wins two elimination games; Waverly is out

  • Updated
  • 0

There's only two more weeks in the high school football regular season — hosts Chris Basnett and Colton Stone cover the bases on what to watch for down the stretch run.

HASTINGS — No. 7 Seward blitzed Scottsbluff early to run away with a 12-2 win in a Class B state softball elimination game Thursday at Bill Smith Complex.

The Bluejays (25-10) scored four runs in the first inning, and added five more in the second. Coral Collins went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Izabela Herring had four RBIs for Seward. 

Seward then rallied for an improbable 8-7 win against No. 4 Bennington in another elimination game. Trailing 6-4 in the sixth, the Bluejays loaded the bases and scored when Tarryn Hartman was hit by a pitch. The big hit came from Dalaney Anderson, who broke a 6-6 tie with a two-run triple.

Seward will play a third elimination game Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Waverly went two-and-out in the tournament, dropping out on an 11-6 loss to No. 8 Elkhorn early Thursday. 

People are also reading…

The Vikings led 5-3 in the fifth inning but the Antlers uncorked a six-run rally. Paige Riley, Annabelle Hensley, Kendall Rager all had key hits.

Waverly finishes the season 16-13.

Elkhorn eliminated Wahoo with an 8-2 win Thursday.

Check back for updates to this story

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Prep softball ratings, 10/5

Prep softball ratings, 10/5

With the postseason brings a fresh set of ratings. Class A districts kick off Wednesday, and Classes B and C play district finals later this week.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mickey Joseph news conference, 10/13

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News