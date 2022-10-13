Class B softball: Seward stays alive; Waverly eliminated

HASTINGS — No. 7 Seward blitzed Scottsbluff early to run away with a 12-2 win in a Class B state softball elimination game Thursday at Bill Smith Complex.

The Bluejays (25-10) scored four runs in the first inning, and added five more in the second. Coral Collins went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Izabela Herring had four RBIs for Seward, which will play No. 4 Bennington (22-11) in another elimination game at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Waverly went two-and-out in the tournament, dropping out on an 11-6 loss to No. 8 Elkhorn early Thursday.

The Vikings led 5-3 in the fifth inning but the Antlers uncorked a six-run rally. Paige Riley, Annabelle Hensley, Kendall Rager all had key hits.

Waverly finishes the season 16-13. Elkhorn (19-10) plays Wahoo at 11:30 a.m.

