Class B softball preview: Players, teams and storylines to watch

This year's high school softball season has no shortage of great players, teams and storylines. After hitting Class A on Monday, we take a look at Class B on Tuesday and Class C on Wednesday.
Players to watch
Lauren Camenzind, Omaha Skutt, jr.: Infielder hit .384 with nine homers and 28 RBIs as a sophomore; receiving D-I recruiting interest.
Hannah Camenzind, Omaha Skutt, jr.: Lauren's twin sister; receiving D-I recruiting attention; had a monster first-team Super-State season last year, hitting .531 with 10 homers while going 12-0 in the circle.
Sophie Cerveny, Hastings, sr.: Omaha recruit, along with Kaelan Schultz and Sammy Schmidt, gives Tiger offense a dynamic look; .450 career hitter.
Camryn Cramer, Elkhorn, jr.: Anchors the middle of Antler lineup; hit .412 with 40 RBIs last year.
Ella Dalton, Elkhorn, jr.: Super-State outfielder hit .459 with 25 RBIs last year; she sets the tone for a talented lineup.
Kendall Dorey, Wayne, jr.: Played a critical role in the team's run to a state title last year, hitting .468 with 10 homers from atop the lineup; will pitch this fall.
Tavia Hausman, Beatrice, jr.: Will take on leading role in Beatrice's offense after blasting 15 homers last year.
Leah Jurgens, Crete, sr.: Will lead the Crete offense after hitting .478 last year.
Lexi Mach, Crete, sr.: Three-year starter's experience in the circle will be a big factor for a Cardinal team molding a new-look lineup.
Ruby Meylan, Omaha Skutt, jr.: Like the Camenzind twins, Meylan is receiving D-I interest after going 10-3 with a 2.53 ERA last year; also hit .447 with 13 homers.
Sydney Parra, Seward, sr.: A three-year starter in the circle, Parra had a big finish to her junior season.
Sammy Schmidt, Hastings, so.: One of the top sophomores in the state; hit .455 with 29 runs scored in ’19.
Kaelan Schultz, Hastings, jr.: Received first-team all-state honors after hitting .417 with eight homers and 35 RBIs as a sophomore.
Taylor Sedlacek, Bennington, jr.: Athletic shortstop hit .405 with 20 RBIs and 12 extra-base hits as a sophomore.
Malia Thoms, Waverly, so.: Utility player hit .463 and had an on-base percentage of .542 as a freshman.
Alexis Wiggins, Norris, sr.: Combination of speed, hitting and pitching prowess led to a commitment to Creighton.
3 teams with a lot of experience
Omaha Skutt (7 returning starters): The SkyHawks may have a chip on their shoulders after going 1-2 in the state tournament last year. Pair their pitching depth with a potent lineup, and the SkyHawks look to finish strong.
Hastings (8): The Tigers must replace Ellie McCoy, but they may have the deepest lineup in Class B. Junior Faith Molina is expected to take on a bigger role in the circle.
Elkhorn (6): The Antlers have some voids to fill, the biggest being left by two-time first-team Super State pitcher Syd Nuismer. But many of the returning players had key roles on last year's Class A state runner-up team, and some of them helped lead the Antlers to a Class B title in 2018.
3 storylines to watch
Welcome, Elkhorn North (Welcome back, Elkhorn): Elkhorn won a state title in 2018 before moving up to Class A in 2019. What followed was a run to the Class A state final. Now the Antlers are looking to go three-for-three when it comes to reaching the final day of the season. Meanwhile, Elkhorn North is opening its doors this fall. The Wolves, coached by Kelsey Maxwell, will open against Yutan/Mead on Friday.
Skutt is loaded, but there is company: With the Camenzind twins, Ruby Meylan and Sophia Hoffman, the top of Omaha Skutt's lineup is very dangerous, and that should have the SkyHawks in the state title conversation. There are other contenders. Hastings should be able to produce a lot of runs, and Elkhorn will lean on its offense, speed and experience. With Alexis Wiggins in the circle, Norris is capable of beating anyone.
Rebuilding or reloading? Beatrice, Crete, Seward and Norris each had strong 2019 campaigns, especially Beatrice, which has reached the Class B state final in each of the past two seasons. These teams have some big shoes to fill, but they also have players to build around. Norris must replace a standout senior class, but has Wiggins back in the circle. Crete must replace Super-Staters Izzy Eltze and Morgan Maly, but returns a veteran pitcher in Lexi Mach and Leah Jurgens. Beatrice must replace six seniors, including Addison Barnard, but Tavia Hausman, Avery Barnard and Rylee Pangborn are set to step up. To put it another way, don't count these teams down.
3 notable tournaments
LPS Classic (Aug. 29): Notable teams — Beatrice, Eklhorn, Hastings, Norris, Northwest, Omaha Skutt, Waverly.
Hastings Invitational (Sept. 19): Notable teams — Hastings, McCook, Norris, Omaha Skutt, Seward, York.
Southeast Invitational (Sept. 26): Notable teams — Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn, Norris, Omaha Skutt.
