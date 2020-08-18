Class B softball preview: Players, teams and storylines to watch

Skutt is loaded, but there is company: With the Camenzind twins, Ruby Meylan and Sophia Hoffman, the top of Omaha Skutt's lineup is very dangerous, and that should have the SkyHawks in the state title conversation. There are other contenders. Hastings should be able to produce a lot of runs, and Elkhorn will lean on its offense, speed and experience. With Alexis Wiggins in the circle, Norris is capable of beating anyone.

Rebuilding or reloading? Beatrice, Crete, Seward and Norris each had strong 2019 campaigns, especially Beatrice, which has reached the Class B state final in each of the past two seasons. These teams have some big shoes to fill, but they also have players to build around. Norris must replace a standout senior class, but has Wiggins back in the circle. Crete must replace Super-Staters Izzy Eltze and Morgan Maly, but returns a veteran pitcher in Lexi Mach and Leah Jurgens. Beatrice must replace six seniors, including Addison Barnard, but Tavia Hausman, Avery Barnard and Rylee Pangborn are set to step up. To put it another way, don't count these teams down.