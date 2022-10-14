Class B softball: 'Heart and soul' Laurent leads GI Northwest to first-ever title

HASTINGS — Ava Laurent finished her high school career with six strikeouts in the circle for Grand Island Northwest, but her final strike is the biggest in school history.

For the first time ever, the Vikings are state softball champions.

Northwest (33-3) defeated Elkhorn 3-1 Friday in the Class B state championship at the Bill Smith Complex behind a three-run second inning and solid defense the rest of the way.

“It was a special moment for (Laurent), she's been our heart and soul of the defense all year long,” Northwest head coach Mitch Sadd said. “After that, we get on the offense and the girls get behind her scoring runs for her. That way it doesn't become so stressful.”

Elkhorn, which defeated No. 2 Blair 13-2 earlier Friday to advance to the championship, scored a late run in the sixth inning. That was the only run the Antlers were able to muster against a stout Viking defense.

“We gave them one (run) in that inning, but I was kind of glad,” Sadd said. “It got us down deeper in their batting order and I knew we'd pitch better to them anyways.”

Laurent struck out two Elkhorn batters in the top of the second, and then the bats and gloves came to life for Northwest.

The Vikings scored three runs on a walk, two hits and an error to take a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second.

“All year long it's been that way,” Sadd said. “Our defense has been playing everything behind (Laurent), and it's amazing to watch them girls play for her.

“We started way back in February with workouts. Softball is a long season, because they play all summer long, too. They come into fall ball and they really don't get a break.

Avyn Urbanski and Kylie Caspersen each had an RBI to lead the Vikings' offense. Emma Hague had a double and the Antlers' lone RBI.

The Antlers made an impressive run to get to the title game after dropping their opening game 10-4 to Blair. Elkhorn went on to defeat Waverly, No. 1 Wahoo and No. 7 Seward on Thursday, and Blair on Friday.