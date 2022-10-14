 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Class B softball: Grand Island Northwest wins first-ever title

  • Updated
  • 0

There's only two more weeks in the high school football regular season — hosts Chris Basnett and Colton Stone cover the bases on what to watch for down the stretch run.

HASTINGS — For the first time ever, Grand Island Northwest is a softball champion.

The Vikings scored its three runs in the same inning, and that was plenty for Ava Laurent, who pitched a complete-game shutout to beat Elkhorn in the Class B title game Friday.

Northwest has reached the state tournament three times in a row but hadn't reached the final round during that span.

The Vikings rallied in the second inning. They scored on an error, fielder's choice and Kylie Caspersen's single.

Northwest went 3-0 in the tournament.

Check back for updates to this story

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Life in the Red Podcast: Purdue week! Can NU make it 3 in a row?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News