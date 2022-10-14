Class B softball: Grand Island Northwest wins first-ever title

HASTINGS — For the first time ever, Grand Island Northwest is a softball champion.

The Vikings scored its three runs in the same inning, and that was plenty for Ava Laurent, who pitched a complete-game shutout to beat Elkhorn in the Class B title game Friday.

Northwest has reached the state tournament three times in a row but hadn't reached the final round during that span.

The Vikings rallied in the second inning. They scored on an error, fielder's choice and Kylie Caspersen's single.

Northwest went 3-0 in the tournament.

