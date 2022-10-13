Class B softball: GI Northwest enjoying the ride to first-ever state final

HASTINGS — Grand Island Northwest head coach Mitch Sadd joked the state tournament has taken 20 years off his life.

That's because the No. 3 Vikings knocked off top-seeded and No. 2 Blair 6-5 Thursday to advance to Northwest's first-ever state title game.

“We go down 5-0 and I kept telling the girls in the circle to stick with us,” Sadd said. “In watching game film, the pitcher gets weaker and weaker as the game goes. We knew it was going to come to us at some point, we just had to keep it in reach. I can't be more proud right now.”

Ava Laurent tossed 11 strikeouts on 127 pitches in seven innings, but her biggest pitch for Northwest came on the final out. Blair loaded the bases with two outs, the winning run standing on second base.

Laurent stepped off the mound and took a deep breath and muttered to herself.

“Do it for your team, do it for yourself and do it for the Lord,” Laurent said. “I know with my teammates behind me that if I can just get it (the ball) up in the air or down on the floor, I know they can make a play. I wanted to finish that for my team and for myself. We've had this goal of making it here, we just need to finish it.”

Blair got to Laurent, who came into the state tournament with a 0.77 ERA, early with a home run from Leah Chance on the Bears' first at-bat of the game.

Two innings later, Blair led 5-0. Then Northwest came alive with a four-run inning, scoring the game's final six runs.

Northwest took the lead in the top of the seventh on a Blair error. The Bears had four errors in the contest, including three in the Vikings' four-run fourth inning.

“I tell you what. I just wanted my girls to win,” Sadd said. “We've worked so hard to get where we are. Northwest, up until we started building this program, hadn't been to state too many times. It's just fun. I love it and my girls are doing great.”

The Vikings trailed 5-0 after three innings, then a four-run fourth inning helped the Vikings gain momentum.

The ace from Northwest may not sleep tonight. But she's ready for Friday.

“Take it all in and celebrate with your teammates,” Laurent said. “It's really important.”

Laurent also led the Vikings with a double and two RBIs. Kalli Ulven led the Bears with three RBIs and a home run while striking out seven in the circle.

Blair moves to the loser's bracket and faces Elkhorn on Friday at 11:30 a.m.

The Antlers rallied for wins over Waverly (11-6) and Seward (16-6) to keep their season alive. The winner of Blair-Elkhorn will face Northwest in the championship at 2 p.m.

Seward season ends in 'Happy tears'

No. 7 Seward fell 16-6 in a heartbreaker to No. 8 Elkhorn, ending its season 25-11. The Bluejays also defeated No. 4 Bennington 8-7 to advance and play the Antlers for a second game Thursday.

“It's OK to cry,” Seward head coach Shawn Carr said. “That means you are emotionally invested in each other. Runs like this is something you and your friends will talk about the rest of their lives. We made a ton of memories. They'll remember everything about this run, they won't remember the final score here.

Dalaney Anderson led the Bluejays with three RBIs against Bennington, while a grand slam against Elkhorn helped Seward pull the deficit within one run before the Antlers put it away.

Seward graduates just two seniors in Ava Krahulik and Tarryn Hartman.

“Two kids who have fought and done everything in their power to earn a spot on this team and then be leaders for us,” Carr said. “Our team really reflects the kind of kids they are. No matter what softball or life throws at them, they handle it with a smile, throw their shoulders back and say, 'Take a deep breath, let it out and see what happens. This group is great.”