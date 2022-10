HASTINGS — Elkhorn broke open a relatively close game with a seven-run rally in the sixth inning to beat Blair 13-2 on Friday.

The win sends the Antlers into the championship, where Grand Island Northwest is waiting to play in its first-ever Class B state final.

In the pivotal inning, Elkhorn had a streak of six straight singles after loading the bases.

Elkhorn and GI Northwest will play at 2 p.m., and if necessary, the teams will play again after.

Check back for updates to this story