Class B district finals are set. Here's a look at the matchups
Class B district finals are set. Here's a look at the matchups

  • Updated
Seward vs. Waverly, 8.20

Seward outfielder Jordyn Collins dives to catch a ball hit by Waverly's Camryn Craddock in the third inning in August in Waverly.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

The Class B best-of-three district finals are set, and Omaha Skutt will enter as the top seed.

The SkyHawks will host Omaha Gross this weekend. It's one of five rematches from the regular season. The others are Adams Central-Hastings, Beatrice-Norris, Elkhorn-Blair and Wahoo-Crete.

Beatrice and NEN tied for the final wild-card spot with 42.1786 points, but the Lady Orange received the edge because they played more tier-one Class B teams.

The eight winners will advance to the state tournament in Hastings.

All games are Friday.

B-1: Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt, 1 p.m.

B-2: Adams Central at Hastings, noon.

B-3: Beatrice at Norris, 11 a.m.

B-4: Bennington at Northwest, noon.

B-5: Elkhorn at Blair, 2 p.m.

B-6: Wayne at Grand Island CC, 1 p.m.

B-7: Scottsbluff at Seward, 10 a.m.

B-8: Wahoo at Crete, 11 a.m.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

