It wouldn't be district softball without some weather disruptions, right?

The Class B district finals are set follow subdistrict play on Monday and Tuesday. The district finals (best-of-three series) were originally scheduled for Friday, but will instead take place Saturday when the weather will be more cooperative.

Friday's forecast is calling for colder temperatures and precipitation.

The eight district winners will advance to the state tournament.

Here are the official pairings and times (All games Saturday):

No. 16-seed McCook (13-17)* at No. 1 Omaha Skutt (25-2)*, 10 a.m.

No. 15 York (15-11)* at No. 2 Beatrice (27-4)*, noon (Hannibal Park)

No. 14 Gering (20-10)* at No. 3 Crete (27-3), noon

No. 13 Adams Central (19-12) at No. 4 Wayne (28-3)*, 1 p.m.

No. 12 Blair (12-11) at No. 5 Hastings (26-7)*, noon (Bill Smith Complex)

No. 11 Seward (18-12) at No. 6 Waverly (19-10)*, noon

No. 10 Northwest (21-11) at No. 7 Norris (18-7), 1 p.m.

No. 9 NEN (18-6) at No. 8 Omaha Gross (19-7)*, 10 a.m.

*subdistrict winner

