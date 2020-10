Class B and C subdistrict softball pairings

B-5 at Norris: Monday—G1, Norris vs. Waverly, noon; G2, Wahoo vs. Beatrice, 1:45; G3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 3:30; G4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:15; Tuesday—G5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; G6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 3:45 (second game to follow, if necessary).

B-6 at Wayne: Monday—G1, Wayne vs. Schuyler, 2; G2, NEN vs. Crete, 2; G3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4:30; G4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4:30; Tuesday—G5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon; G6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 (second game to follow, if necessary).

B-7 at Seward: Monday—G1, Seward vs. Blue River, 4; G2, York vs. Columbus Lakeview, 4; G3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6; G4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6; Tuesday—G5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; G6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 (second game to follow, if necessary).

B-8 at Hastings: Monday—G1, Hastings vs. Aurora, 4; G2, Northwest vs. Grand Island CC, 4; G3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6; G4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6; Tuesday—G5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; G6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 (second game to follow, if necessary).