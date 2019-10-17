{{featured_button_text}}

HASTINGS -- No. 6 Lincoln Southwest rallied from an earlier five-run deficit to defeat No. 7 Lincoln North Star 13-5 in five innings in a Class A elimination game at the state softball tournament Thursday.

For the second straight day, North Star jump to a 5-0 lead on an opponent. The Navigators took a 5-0 lead on Hanna Roth's two-run homer in the second inning, but Southwest stormed back.

The Silver Hawks scored seven runs in the bottom of the second inning, and it was capped by a two-run homer by junior Skylar Pieper.

Southwest, which took advantage of four North Star errors, scored five more runs in the fifth to end the game.

Southwest (28-9) will play No. 4 Gretna (25-9) at 2 p.m. in another elimination game.

North Star's season ends at 28-12.

