Class A state softball: Southwest eliminates East to stay alive, Southeast ousted

HASTINGS — No. 4 Lincoln Southwest remained alive in the Class A state tournament behind a 9-1, five-inning win against No. 3 Lincoln East on Thursday at Bill Smith Softball Complex.

The Silver Hawks led 2-1 after four, and then broke the game open with five runs in the fourth. It was punctuated by a two-run homer to left from Taylor Fritz.

Lincoln Southwest will play No. 2 Omaha Marian in another elimination game. The winner advances to Friday.

Marian pulled away for an 8-2 win against No. 8 Lincoln Southeast in another elimination game.

The top of the Crusader lineup did a lot of the damage. Tatum Villotta and Abigayle Russell combined for five hits and three RBIs, and sophomore Maddia Groff allowed only one hit over the final two innings.

“The girls were with them, they competed hard,” Southeast coach Toni Closner said. “We just fell a little short. I was happy with how they performed offensively. I can’t really take anything back. I think they went out there and did everything they could.”

After first-round losses, Lincoln East (33-11) and Lincoln Southeast (31-15) bounced back with wins Thursday morning.