Class A state softball: Selvage gets the nod from her teammates, helps Silver Hawks reach final three

HASTINGS — Lincoln Southwest has three pitchers it can turn to.

Junior Bailey Selvage, sophomore Sam Bank and freshman Alexis Bradley have split up the workload all season, and with Southwest’s backs against the wall in the Class A state tournament, coach Mark Watt had the three come together Thursday morning to decide who would start against No. 3 Lincoln East.

It was their call. Not the coach’s.

They chose Selvage, and it turned out to be a season-extending decision.

The junior limited two strong offenses in Lincoln East and Omaha Marian to a combined three runs in helping Lincoln Southwest (35-8) reach the final day of the state tournament for the third time in four seasons.

Selvage was sharp in a 9-1, five-inning win against the Spartans (three hits allowed), so Watt stuck with the hot arm for the turnaround game against No. 2 Marian. Against the Crusaders (26-9), Selvage allowed only four hits in an 11-2, six-inning win.

“Bailey took the ball and ran with it,” Watt said. “She earned the right to start this one (vs. Marian). I asked her if she wanted to, maybe she was out of gas, but she obviously was not out of gas.”