Class A state softball preview: The matchups, players to watch and bracket outlook

Our take

It would be a stunner if Papillion-La Vista is not in the Class A final for a sixth straight year. But who else gets to Friday afternoon is anyone's guess. Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East and Omaha Marian have been the most consistent teams among the other seven teams. The Silver Hawks have multiple players with state experience, so that could work in their favor. When the Hawks' pitching is on, they're hard to beat. Marian has the makeup — a dominant pitcher in Maddia Groff, and Tatum Villotta, Abigayle Russell and Kaydence Skiles atop the lineup — of a team capable of winning many games in Hastings. East is 6-1 against teams in the state tournament, the loss coming to Class B Omaha Skutt.