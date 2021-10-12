Class A state softball preview: Matchups, players to watch, three questions for Hastings

Three questions for Hastings

Can it get wilder? The final day of district play was quite bananas. Papillion-La Vista South stunned No. 1 Gretna, forcing the Dragons to grab the wild card. Norfolk beat No. 4 Omaha Marian twice to reach Hastings and Millard South had to beat Millard West twice.

If Class A is as wide open as coaches think, then we may see an upset or two, and maybe a surprise team playing Friday.

How does Gretna respond? The Dragons were rolling along before losing twice to Papio South in districts. Maybe the losses will help the Dragons refocus. Maybe it takes some of the pressure off, too. With a lineup loaded on seniors and a talented pitching staff, Gretna remains one of the favorites.

Can Papio keep the streak going? The Monarchs are at state for the 29th straight year. More impressive, they have won 27 straight first-round games at state.

Papio, which has won 16 Class A crowns, gets No. 3 Lincoln East to start, so that streak will be put to the test. The Monarchs have to be feeling good heading to Hastings. They have won 10 straight games.

Buzz word(s): Wiiiiiiide open