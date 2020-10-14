Class A state softball: Pieper helps Lincoln Southwest rally in opening round

HASTINGS — Lincoln Southwest didn't have one rally in it. It had two.
Senior Skylar Pieper hit a bases-clearing walk-off hit to lift Class A No. 3 Lincoln Southwest to a 12-11 win against No. 8 Bellevue East in the opening round of the state softball tournament Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex.
Southwest trailed 5-0 in the top of the first, 7-1 midway through and 11-8 after the Chieftains rallied with four runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Pieper, who fell behind early 0-2 in the count, laced an RBI single to right field, and the ball got by the right fielder, plating two more runs on the play.
Southwest will play North Platte in the second round later Wednesday.
North Platte plated four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to push past No. 8 Lincoln Southeast 4-1.
Sophomore Maddia Goff pitched a one-hit gem in helping No. 2 Omaha Marian get past No. 3 Lincoln East 3-0, and top-ranked Papillion-La Vista cruised to a 10-0, four-inning win against No. 5 Papillion-La Vista South.
Lincoln Southeast (30-13) and Lincoln East (33-10), after playing in close games, will go into Thursday with their backs to the wall.
Spartan coach Lance Kingery has watched his team battle back during some tough games this year, including rallying from a 13-6 deficit in the seventh inning in the district final against Millard South, and expects the girls to be ready for Papio South (22-16) at 9 a.m. Thursday.
"We'll still be line dancing before the game starts and they'll be singing Christmas songs," Kingery said. "It's just a matter of them finding their rhythm and getting everything back in the balance again."
Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast players — outside of two players on the Knights' roster — were playing in their first state tournament games Wednesday.
Now those teams have a taste of the atmosphere heading into elimination games.
"I think on a positive side of that, it's going to help," Southeast coach Toni Closner said. "Now that they have those first-game jitters (out) and they see what it's like to play in that high-pressure situation, I think we should hopefully be able to bounce back tomorrow and respond.
"These girls have done a really good job of fighting all year long, so I know they're not going to give up."
Southeast encountered a game full of high-pressure moments against North Platte. The Knights led 1-0 before North Platte loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning, and plated two runs on an infield error. All four Bulldog runs were unearned.
Southeast will play Bellevue East (21-14) on Thursday morning.
Check back later for photos and updates to this story
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!