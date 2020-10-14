Class A state softball: Pieper helps Lincoln Southwest rally in opening round

"We'll still be line dancing before the game starts and they'll be singing Christmas songs," Kingery said. "It's just a matter of them finding their rhythm and getting everything back in the balance again."

Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast players — outside of two players on the Knights' roster — were playing in their first state tournament games Wednesday.

Now those teams have a taste of the atmosphere heading into elimination games.

"I think on a positive side of that, it's going to help," Southeast coach Toni Closner said. "Now that they have those first-game jitters (out) and they see what it's like to play in that high-pressure situation, I think we should hopefully be able to bounce back tomorrow and respond.

"These girls have done a really good job of fighting all year long, so I know they're not going to give up."

Southeast encountered a game full of high-pressure moments against North Platte. The Knights led 1-0 before North Platte loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning, and plated two runs on an infield error. All four Bulldog runs were unearned.

Southeast will play Bellevue East (21-14) on Thursday morning.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.