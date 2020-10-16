Class A state softball: Perfect seasons come in twos for Papillion-La Vista, which rolls to 16th state crown

Papillion-La Vista, which has won 72 straight games, had to fight off North Platte, 3-0, on Thursday afternoon, leading 1-0 late in the game. But the Monarchs showed just how powerful they can be in the rematch.

Bahl, who pitched a perfect game against the Bulldogs on Thursday, struck out eight and allowed one hit. The Monarch offense scored three runs in the first inning, four in the second — aided by a two-run blast from sophomore Haley Wilwerding — and seven in the third to end the game via mercy rule. They had 12 hits, seven extra-base hits and four steals.

For the 10 Monarch seniors on the roster, it was the perfect way to cap a season and career. The senior class won 142 games and lost only four.

“All of them are special for their own different reasons,” Bahl said of the three state titles. “Freshman year because it was the first one, our second one because we were coming off an upset the year before and this one special just because this is it for half of our team.”